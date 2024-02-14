KCR should apologise to people: Bandi

Sircilla: BJP MP Sanjay Kumar demanded that action should be taken against KCR who wasted Rs.1 lakh crore of public money in the name of Kaleshwaram project After the Congress came to power, the ministers went to Kaleswaram in a helicopter and an engineering expert went and conducted an inquiry and gave a report. Central team also visited the project and gave a report. What is the need for all ministers including the CM to go again, he said.

Congress in the name of Kaleshwaram, BRS in the name of Sabha in Nalgonda on Krishna water are staging dramas. Congress forgot about the promises made to the people and wasting precious Assembly time, he said. KCR should tender an apology to the people of Telangana saying that he has done wrong. Similarly, the Congress party also wants to apologize for not implementing the promises made to the people, Bandi Sanjay said. As part of the Prajahita Yatra, Bandi Sanjay reached Konaraopet mandal center and addressed the locals and criticised the behaviour of the Congress and BRS parties. After talking to the media he said the whole country is discussing why people voted for Congress if BJP fought for them.