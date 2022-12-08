KCR showed utter disregard to governance protocol: Kishan

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter on Wednesday to take on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Union Minister posted, "Once again, when the whole of India's political class came together, Farmhouse CM with utter disregard for governance protocol and common decency stayed away from the all party meeting on India's #G20 Presidency, chaired by Hon'ble PM."

He said that it was the perfect opportunity to participate in deliberations on how best to showcase India and Telangana was not represented, depriving the state of a wonderful opportunity to present its views. "This is all because of the stubbornness, arrogance and ego of 1 person." Adding, "I call upon people of Telangana to reject the politics of constitutional negligence and dynastic rule of this Farmhouse Family who are willing to sacrifice the interests of the state for their own selfishness."