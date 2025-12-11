Pawan Kalyan says popular Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathiyar truly deserves a Bharat Rathna

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and well known Telugu star Pawan Kalyan on Thursday paid rich tributes to late Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiyar on his birth anniversary and opined that the fearless freedom fighter truly deserved a 'Bharat Rathna'.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the great poet, he wrote, " Growing up in Chennai, Tamilnadu I have learnt three key lessons to learn from life of Bharathiyar : 1) Fearlessness in one’s commitment for our Mother Land Bharath,2) Love for one’s Mother Tongue,(3) Multi- linguistic skills and respect for other languages. He truly deserves’Bharat Rathna."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the first single 'Dekhlenge Saala' from actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'.

A promo released for the song has made expectations to soar. Set to tune by music director Devi Sri Parasad, the scintillating dance number sung by Vishal Dadlani has lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla and choreography by Dinesh Master.

The complete song from the film is to release on December 13.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June. The production house had then praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he also had to turn up for the promotions of his recently released film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.