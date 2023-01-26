KCR skips Republic day celebrations in Raj Bhavan, hoists national flag at Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended Republic day celebrations in Pragati Bhavan. He stayed away from participating in the celebrations conducted in Raj Bhavan today with Chief Secretary Shantha Kumari and other officials participated in the event.

Earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Addressing after unfurling National Flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at Raj Bhavan, the Governor paid tributes to members of the constituent makers.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Hyderabad, which has a history of centuries, is advancing in many fields. She said that the city has a special identity in the fields of medicine and IT. He said that all the cities of the country have connectivity with Hyderabad. Republic Day celebrations were held in Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad. She wished the people of Telangana a happy Republic Day