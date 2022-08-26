KCR sleeping over pressing issues: Rajagopal Reddy

Choutuppal ( Yadadri- Bhongir): Former Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was looting the state, while ignoring the demands of VRAs who have been protesting for the past one month. The CM must wake from his sleep and attend to the pressing matters, he demanded.

Reddy wondered if the government was unable even to fulfil the promises made by the CM himself, how would common man expect him to focus on other equally important problems. He visited the dharna camp of VRAs at Chotuppal whwere they had been on an indefinite strike for the last 32 days and expressed solidarity.

The former MLA asked the CM how could the VRAs sustain their families with a meagre salary of Rs 10,000. He demanded that the wages be hiked to Rs 20,000-25,000. On the occasion, he charged that KCR had changed the rich Telangana into a debt-ridden state.

VRAs Kommu Narasimha, Kanugu Srinivas, Perumandla Bhikshapati, Sukka Parijata, Anneboina Mamata, Chintala Jyoti, Marupaka Karunakar, Sugrivulu, Kalpana, Jaihind, Narasimha, Kotayya, Sayanna, Balaraju, Anjaiah, Renuka, Radhika, Srikanth and Rajasekhar were present.