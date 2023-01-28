KCR strives for uplift of Dalits: Puvvada

Khammam: Praising the State government prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar the programme is a role model in the country.

He along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, District Collector VP Gautham on Friday visited Paterlapadu village under Chintakani mandal in the district.

He launched the Dalit Bandhu units and distributed the beneficiaries. He said Dalits are happy with the scheme. He said CM KCR is the man who strives for the development of Dalits in the country.

Earlier, Ajay inaugurated Zilla Praja Parishad Upper Primary school which was constructed at a cost of Rs 34 lakh. He praised the villagers who supported the construction of the school. He said the government gave importance to development of the education sector and spent funds on the sector lavishly. Later Minister Ajay and MP Nama Nageswara Rao interacted with beneficiaries.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, DCCB Chairman K Nagabushanam, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili and other district officers participated in the programme.