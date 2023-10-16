KCR tells candidates to be wary of legal glitches

Hyderabad: In the wake of cases being filed against the elected representatives on ‘technical grounds’, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday asked the party candidates to be outmost cautious and seek help of legal team of the party while filing nomination papers.

After handing over B-forms to 51 candidates at Telangana Bhavan, KCR said he was advised by priests not to sign any documents or cheques during the inauspicious days hence he had started signing B-forms from today. The remaining candidates would be getting the signed B-forms on Monday. Speaking to the candidates, the BRS chief cautioned them to be careful while filing nominations.

There were cases filed against leaders like V Srinivas Goud, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and B Krishnamohan Reddy (Gadwal) challenging their elections. They had won the election with big margins, but a few were citing technical reasons and approaching courts. "Unique judgments are coming these days. You should be cautious and consult the party legal team headed by Bharat Kumar.

He is just a phone call away. The party leaders should be cautious. Fill up nomination papers before filling them and keep track of the updated voter list," said Rao. ‘Every year many changes are taking place in laws; the legal team would help the candidates in knowing the laws and guidelines.



The BRS chief said the party could allocate tickets without major changes this time. At some places there were changes like Vemulawada where the candidate was facing legal hurdles; in Asifabad, Kova Lakshmi was given ticket based on her popularity and the MLA would be accommodated elsewhere. Rao called upon the candidates to take leaders along with them in the constituencies during elections. He recalled that former minister Jupally Krishna Rao was cautioned and suggested to take all leaders along with him. KCR said Jupally didn't listen and the result was, one party leader filed as a rebel and got over 15,000 votes; ultimately he had to lose the election.