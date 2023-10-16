KCR to address at Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri today as part of election campaign

BRS party leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is actively campaigning for the state assembly elections. He will be participating in public blessing meetings in Janagaon and Bhuvanagiri district headquarters on Monday. CM KCR will urge the people to give victory ti BRS candidates Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in Janagaon and Pailla Shekhar Reddy in Bhuvanagiri in their respective constituencies.



A large-scale arrangement has been made for the public blessing meeting at the medical college grounds in Janagaon accommodating over one lakh people from eight mandals and two towns in the constituency. CM KCR will arrive at the helipad near the assembly premises in Janagaon by helicopter from Hyderabad at 2 pm. He will address the gathering at the assembly and then proceed to the public meeting held at the Government Junior College ground in Bhuvanagiri town.

The BRS party leaders have made extensive preparations for the public meeting in Bhuvanagiri, including setting up a stage, assembly premises, and a helipad. In case of rain, a rain-proof stage has been arranged. The town of Bhuvanagiri has been decorated in pink for the event, and parking spaces have been arranged to ensure convenience for the attendees. The BRS party expects more than 60 thousand people to attend the open meeting. The police have also made arrangements for security at the venue.