KCR to address tribal forest land issues soon

Hyderabad: On the eve of World Tribal Day on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that forestland survey would be done and the issues regarding the Podu Lands will be solved and Rythu Bandhu is already given to the Podu Lands.

The CM said that the exclusive Tribal Culture is like thread for the garland of the Indian cultural life. Komaram Bheem building in Banjara Hills is ready for inauguration. It would show case Telangana tribal exclusive culture to the world.

"The government had fulfilled the aspirations of the Tribes in Thanda/Gudem. The Tribal Thandas and Gudems were converted into Gram Panchayats to make the Tribes part of the self-rule.

The government had provided them with an opportunity to become Sarpanches and to be part of the State administration. ST SUB Plan is implemented effectively. Safe and pure drinking water is supplied through Mission Bhagiratha Programme even to the remote Gond Tribal Gudems and tribes are prevented them from contracting diseases through unsafe water," added KCR.