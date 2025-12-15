KCR to chair BRSLP, State executive meet on Dec 19

Hyderabad: A joint meeting of the BRS Legislative Party and the State Executive Committee, chaired by former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, will be held at Telangana Bhavan on December 19 from 2 pm onwards.

The meeting will discuss the negligence of the current Congress government in continuing the irrigation projects undertaken by the BRS government over the past 10 years concerning Krishna and Godavari river waters, and the injustice being done to Telangana in this regard.

The note further stated that despite Andhra Pradesh plundering the Godavari and Krishna waters, the Congress government in Telangana has miserably failed to stop it. In this context, the party feels that another people’s movement has become inevitable to protect the irrigation rights of Telangana farmers. A detailed discussion on the future course of a Telangana people’s movement will be held in the broad-based meeting, the BRS said in its note issued on Sunday.

The note added that while the previous BRS government had allocated 91 TMC of water to the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, it is unfortunate that the Congress government is now pleading with the Centre, stating that 45 TMC is sufficient. Even after two years, Telangana society cannot remain silent any longer over the Congress government’s neglect of farmers’ interests, the party said.

Accepting only 45 TMC of Krishna water for the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project is a grave injustice and a heinous act. Therefore, the BRS party will never compromise on protecting the irrigation water interests of Telangana farmers, the note said.

At this crucial juncture, several issues, including the party’s organisational structure, will also be discussed in detail at the joint meeting on December 19. Key decisions will be taken on launching a public movement and the course of action to be followed.

The meeting will lay the foundation for launching a movement against Andhra Pradesh’s exploitation of water resources, particularly with regard to the management of Telangana’s irrigation projects, the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, water allocation, and issues related to the Godavari and Krishna river waters, the BRS party said.