KCR to come out of shell to pep up party after Sankranti

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership is likely to revamp the party next year after January, as leaders said that president K Chandrashekar Rao will be focusing on organisational structure post Sankranti.

According to leaders, KCR is slated to come out in public after Sankranti and likely to focus on party organisational structure. Sources said, after holding meetings with senior leaders, including former ministers, he is likely to announce a membership drive and later form committees before the party plenary in April. There are no committees under the district committees.

A senior leader said that even leaders like T Harish Rao have no post; he is referred to as a senior leader or former minister. There are many who want to have a post so that they can reach out to people. With the party out of power, the leadership should focus on giving posts, including the affiliated units, he added.

The BRS, which had State committees in the past, had in 2022 appointed district presidents, giving importance to MLAs, MPs, and in-charges. However, only working presidents KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao are leading the party activities, as KCR has been staying away from the public.

KTR has hinted at revamping the organisational structure. During a programme on a news channel, he said that the focus was more on administration than party. "Essentially, the work done by the government has to be re-laid to people through the party cadre. Maybe we didn’t do that as well as we could,” he pointed out.

The party wanted to study the DMK model of organisational structure; a delegation also visited Chennai. It was surprising that leaders up to the third generation were loyal to the party; the new generation was leading the IT wing out of their own interests, said a BRS leader who had visited the neighbouring State. The leaders said, with an agitation path ahead, the party will have committees post Sankranti.