KCR to give B-forms, victory mantra today

Hyderabad: Will there be any change in the names of BRS candidates on Sunday when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be issuing B-forms to the party candidates? This is the issue that is raising concern among the party leaders. Though officially, it is being said that there may not be any change and that KCR will give ‘victory mantra’ to the candidates, a lurking fear could be seen among the candidates.

Party sources said that KCR would release the party manifesto on Sunday, hand over B-forms and will hold a crucial meeting with all candidates at the Telangana Bhavan. This will be the last such meeting before the entire rank and file of the party, including party president K Chandrasekhar Rao would plunge into non- stop campaign for the upcoming elections. The manifesto is likely to contain some more sops for different sections of society. In the evening, he would be addressing the first public meeting at Husnabad. KCR has shortlisted the constituencies where party candidates were facing both internal dissension and anti-incumbency factor. He would be advising them on how to overcome these issues. The candidates would also be told to rebut all the allegations being levelled by the opposition parties and take up intensive campaigns highlighting the achievements of the government in the last nine years and how the constituency has been developed. He would tell them to lay emphasis more on constituency development. They will also be advised to make maximum use of social media to explain why BRS should be back in power for a third time.

BRS feels that it needs to go aggressive in the South Telangana districts as Congress may give a tough fight here and the BJP could play spoilsport in the GHMC limits. Meanwhile, the party has decided to enhance the amount of Rytu Bandhu, Aasara pension and announce new schemes for BCs, STs and minority communities. Media management would be another aspect that would be discussed at the Sunday’s meeting, sources said.