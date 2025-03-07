KCR to go into huddle with key leaders today

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has summoned the main leaders of the party to his farmhouse on Friday to discuss finalising the candidate for the MLC seat under MLA quota.

According to party leaders, KCR has asked the party leaders to come to his farmhouse at Eravelli on Friday. As per the strength of the party, the BRS is slated to get one seat. Several leaders have been lobbying for the seat. SC, ST, BC and Minority leaders have been approaching the BRS chief for the post.

The last date for filing nominations is on March 10. In the wake of this, the BRS chief has summoned the BRS leaders. Along with the main leaders, KCR will be holding meetings with MLAs and MLCs. The party leaders would be discussing on organising Plenary of the party during the Formation Day on April 27. Along with the plenary, a decision on a big public meeting would also be discussed. It is learnt that the party was in favour of holding the meeting in Siddipet or Jangaon near Warangal.

Party leaders including sitting member Satyavathi Rathod, Md Mahamood Ali were expecting the seat once again. Similarly, BC leader D Sravan Kumar and SC community leader RS Praveen Kumar are also expecting the ticket.