KCR to inaugurate Collectorate, SP office in Nagarkurnool today

Nagarkuronool: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is scheduled to visit Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, is expected to inagurated the Integrated District Collectorate office, the Superintendent of Police Office and later other development programmes.

Accordingly the district officials BRS leaders, elaborate arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister is expected reach Nagarkurnool around 12.30 to 1.00 o clock and will inagurated the district Collector office complex and later on he will inaugurate the SP office and other district offices.