KCR to inaugurate the BRS party office in Delhi today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday will inaugurate the BRS office built according to future requirements and party activities at 1:05 PM. The CM will reach the BRS office in Vasant Vihar at 12:30 pm and will participate in Homa, Yagam and Vastu Puja. After that, the central office of the party will be opened. CM KCR will hold a meeting with party leaders and activists.



KCR laid the foundation stone for the building in September 2021. The construction was completed very quickly. The building has four floors with lower ground having a media hall and servant quarters. A canteen, reception lobby and 4 chief secretaries' chambers have been arranged on the ground floor.



On the first floor, there are BRS party national president's chamber, other chambers and conference halls. A total of 20 rooms have been constructed on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Apart from the President's Suite, the Working President's Suite, the remaining 18 rooms are available for party leaders and workers.

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that this is not a building but a symbol of Telangana people's self-respect. It is said that 200 public representatives including ministers and MLAs will be present in this inauguration program. Minister Prashant Reddy is closely examining the arrangements.