KCR to lead farmer's agitation if needed: Talasani

Hyderabad: Alleging that the new Agriculture Act was a conspiracy to hand over the sector to corporate companies, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that if needed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would lead the farmer's agitation.

The minister lashed onto the BJP government at the Centre for bringing 'anti-farmer' Act. What was the need to bring the bill when the entire farming community was protesting in the country, he asked? He also asked how the government could pass the bill with voice vote when they are not in majority in Rajya Sabha? There should be a debate in the House when bills are introduced but it was passed without any discussion. Even Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was against the bill hence he was not in Rajya Sabha when the bill was passed, said Srinivas Yadav demanding the withdrawal of the Act.

The minister said that revolution has started by the farmers in the country and if needed the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao would lead the movement.

Replying to a question, the minister said that double bedroom houses scheme was a continuous process. He accepted that there was delay in construction. However, he said that it was because of corona.

Yadav said that there was no land in the city and hence houses were constructed in the outskirts of the city. The Hyderabad city residents would get 90 per cent in those sites