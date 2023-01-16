KCR to open new Secretariat on his birthday

Hyderabad: The new Telangana Secretariat Complex will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his birthday on February 17.

However, various departments, functioning from BRKR Bhavan at present, will have to wait for some more time to shift as construction works such as interior designing and vehicle parking are yet to be completed. They will be ready by March-end or April.

According to Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy, the construction works are in their final stage of completion. Officials said that "a few wings will be shifted to the Secretariat soon after the inauguration. Initially, GAD (General Administration Department) and a few CMO officers will start functioning from the new Secretariat.

The new Secretariat is being built at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore. It has a built-up area of over 7 lakh sq ft and will be equipped with modern facilities. About 90 percent of the works in all wings of the building have been completed and the remaining 10 percent works, including the construction of domes, parking lots, elevation works would be completed by March-end.