KCR to press Nalgonda leaders for Munugodu by-poll

Hyderabad: Unlike the previous bypolls, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to entrust the responsibility of Munugodu bypoll to Nalgonda district MLAs without the involvement of outsiders and these MLAs would be taking over in the constituency after the CM's public meeting on August 20.

According to party sources, CM KCR had several rounds of meetings with the party leaders on the probable candidate for the bypoll in Munugodu Assembly constituency. Sources also said that the party chief would prefer the in-charge of the constituency Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the candidate for the bypoll. The by-election is necessary after the resignation of sitting Congress member Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who is slated to join BJP and would be the candidate of the party.

Sources said that the TRS chief would be entrusting the responsibility of the bypoll to the erstwhile Nalgonda district MLAs and MLCs. The MLAs and MLCs would be made incharges for each mandal and their work would be to stay in the constituency till the polling ends. In the by-elections held earlier, the TRS chief had entrusted the responsibility to the Ministers and all the leaders. During the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll after Eatala Rajender had resigned, the Ministers and all the leaders had camped in the constituency for over a month.

Presently, the Minister G Jagadish Reddy has been involved in the poll related activities. He has been inviting the Congress leaders including MPPs, ZPTCs into the party majority of them being the followers of Rajagopal Reddy. The party had won in the bypolls like Huzurnagar and Nagarjunsagar in the past and the leadership now wants the district leaders to take the same responsibility, said a senior TRS leader.

The chief minister is slated to visit the bypoll bound constituency on August 20. He is slated to address a public meeting at SamsthanNarayanpur. The party leaders said that KCR would be making several announcements during his visit to the constituency.