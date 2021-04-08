KCR to seek Central aid to fight corona second wave

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to seek Central assistance to tackle the corona second wave during the virtual conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all chief ministers on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation and the progress of vaccination drive.



The chief minister would present a list of logistical support required to contain the spread of deadly virus which includes supply of medical equipment, medicines and adequate corona vaccine to administer people aged 45 and above years.

The CM would suggest the PM to introduce more stringent safety measures to curb the corona spread without any financial implications on the States. Official sources said that "KCR would brief the prime minister the Telangana government's preparedness to counter the medical emergency in the wake of fast growing positive cases in the State." The only big challenge before the government is to provide medication to the patients admitted to intensive care units where the requirement of costly medicines is essential. "KCR would explain the financial challenges facing the State for a year due to lockdown and request to take preventive measures keeping the State interests on top priority."

The Covid vaccination programme would also be discussed in the meeting and the chief minister will request Modi to supply more vaccines in view of growing demand after the Centre announced vaccination for all citizens aged 45 and above. "The demand for indigenously manufactured Covaxin is high in the State. The scarcity of Covaxin in the administration of second dose is visible in many hospitals in the state."

"This issue would also figure prominently during the meeting between CM and PM," said officials.



Sources said that the CM would also explain the measures taken to contain the spread of virus by closing down the schools and restrictions on the movement of people from the neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka which registered the highest number of positive cases this month. The measures mainly creating awareness on wearing masks and using sanitisers would also be shared by the chief minister in the video conference.