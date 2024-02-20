KCR to visit Delhi next week

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to go to Delhi in about a week’s time.

This will be his first visit to the national capital after his party’s debacle in the recent Assembly polls.

Though there is no official announcement about his visit, party sources say that he was contemplating to go to Delhi and the schedule and agenda would be announced soon. This had led to speculations in political circles regarding the possibility of the BRS moving closure to the BJP.

But state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday ridiculed this and urged the media not to believe such rumours.



“No one with any political sense would agree for such an alliance,” Kishan Reddy said, adding that the BJP has decided to contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats on its own in the state. This statement of Kishan Reddy assumes importance as it comes a day after the national executive meeting of the BJP which concluded on Sunday in Delhi.

BJP former state president Bandi Sanjay also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the BRS and said the pink party fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections was indulging in mind game as many from the BRS were likely to join the BJP soon. “KCR wants to create confusion among the rank and file and keep his flock together,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that KCR’s last visit to Delhi was to inaugurate the newly constructed BRS party office in New Delhi.