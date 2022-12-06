KCR to visit Mahabubabad, soon

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod conducted a meeting with the officials to focus on the arrangements ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Mahbubabad.

It may be mentioned here that the CM was to inaugurate the medical college, integrated Collectorate complex and TRS party office, besides addressing a public meeting in Mahabubabad. The CM was also to distribute land documents to podu cultivators. Against this backdrop, the ministers closeted with MP Maloth Kavitha, legislators Kadiyam Srihari, B Shankar Naik, Thatikonda Rajaiah and Tata Madhu and others in Mahabubabad to make CM's public meeting a huge success.

Taking part in the district-level science fair elsewhere at Wardhannapet in Warangal district, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that science fairs help students develop research skills besides bringing up the innate talent in them. "Education is vital in empowering people. KCR who firmly believes in education had established more than 1,000 gurukul schools in the State. The government is spending Rs 1.20 lakh per annum on each student studying in the gurukul schools," Errabelli said. This apart, the government was also spending Rs 5,000 crore per year for upgrading and ensuring facilities in the State-run schools, he added.

Interacting with the students, Errabelli told them to come up with innovative ideas that help the growth of the society. He told them to make use of mobile phones in enhancing their knowledge instead of misusing them for entertainment. Students were also told to shine in the State-level science fair and bring accolades to Warangal district. Municipal chairperson A Aruna, ZPTC Margam Bikshapathi, DEO D Vasanthi and science fair officer K Srinivas were among others present.