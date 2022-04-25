KCR to visit Yadadri temple today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Yadadri temple on Monday and offer special prayers to Lord Lakshinarasimha Swami. He will review progress of construction of cottages and civic amenities around the shrine.

KCR will enquire about the proposed Ring Road around the temple town, construction of commercial complexes and parking facilities. Officials said the CM has asked officials of the Endowments department to complete the pending works at the earliest.