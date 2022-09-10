KCR trying to venture into national politics as he lost grip on State: Assam CM

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was trying to venture into national politics as he lost grip on the State.

He said KCR was trying to enter national politics by undertaking tours of various States as he has lost trust of people. He observed that none would care for KCR in national politics, while asserting that the TRS would never become an alternative to BJP at national level.

Speaking to the media here, Sarma said the country would never become a BJP-free based on the call given by KCR. The Telangana CM amassed ill-gotten money, he charged. "The BJP does not have any objection if KCR floats a national party."

Stating that all family-based political parties think only of their close kith and kin, Sarma said the BJP does not encourage family-based politics.

Ridiculing the recent meeting between KCR and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said though all Opposition parties were against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was no need for KCR to unite the Opposition. He predicted that the BJP would form government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections.

Commenting on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma mocked that he should hold the yatra in Pakistan as that country was divided by his ancestors.