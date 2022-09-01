KCR turned Telangana from Surplus budget to debts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao alone deserves the credit of converting surplus revenue into deficit revenue and turning Telangana into a debt state.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Kamareddy district headquarters on Thursday. The president and secretaries of the 7 assembly segment constituencies of the Zahirabad parliamentary constituency welcomed Minister Sitharaman. Sitharaman was warmly welcomed by BJP women workers.

Sitharaman was given a grand welcome by organizing a huge bike rally from Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple on Sirisilla Road to Satya Garden. A meeting was held with BJP president and secretaries of 7 assembly segment constituencies under Zahirabad Parliament at Satya Garden on party activities and future course of action.

Talking to reporters in Kamareddy, she said that the Telangana government is changing the names of central government schemes and implementing them.