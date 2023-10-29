KCR urges people to vote wisely, says Congress is cause of backwardness in Kodada

KODADA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting in Kodada as part of the assembly election campaign. During his speech, he emphasized the importance of voting wisely and urged people to think for themselves before making their decision. CM KCR stated that voting is a powerful tool in a democracy and encouraged individuals to use their vote effectively.



He reminisced about the struggles faced by the people of Kodada in the past, particularly in terms of water scarcity for agricultural purposes. CM KCR highlighted how, in 2003, he and a group of locals protested at the Nagarjunasagar Dam, demanding immediate water supply, which was eventually granted.

The Chief Minister criticised the historical treatment of Telangana, mentioning how it was separated from the Nizam's rule only to be merged with Andhra under the Congress party's leadership. He accused the Congress of neglecting Telangana's agricultural needs and diverting water to Andhra and expressed disappointment that Telangana Congress leaders remained silent on this issue.

He further alleged that the Nagarjuna Sagar project was constructed in a location disadvantageous to Telangana, resulting in water deprivation of water for the region. The Chief Minister expressed his discontent with the Congress rulers for their alleged conspiracies and stated that Telangana is now suffering the consequences of their actions.

CM KCR emphasized the significance of voting and urged people to make choices for the betterment of the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao further expressed his anger towards Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stating that the latter has no shame to tell that they are giving five hours of free power supply in Karnataka when Telangana is providing 24-hour free power supply.