KCR went to Delhi to save his flock of MLAs from joining BJP: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao rushed to New Delhi to save his MLAs after he received intelligence inputs that the legislators were looking to join BJP.

Addressing a press conference here at Sangareddy on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay said that after knowing that his MLAs were looking to join BJP, CM rushed to Delhi. He said that while KCR was captain of the TRS team, MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was vice captain and the Congress leaders were extra players.

Bandi Sanjay termed that the Praja Sangram Yatra has turned into Maha Sangram Yatra with overwhelming response from the people and the party cadre. He said that the people and farmers had expressed their grief during the Padayatra. The farmers are in agony as there was no minimum support price for their crops. There are also no cold storages for storing fruits and vegetables.

Sugarcane farmers do not get the minimum price suffering from financial difficulties. "Ignoring the farmers, KCR went to Delhi and sat there. The entire State was devastated by the floods," said Bandi Sanjay adding there were no records of TRS giving crop compensation and supporting the farmer for a period of seven years.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS party leaders were using drugs. "We will conduct blood tests for TRS leaders when the BJP government comes into power," said Sanjay.

Replying to a question, he said that the BJP and TRS would never be the same. He recalled that the TRS has alliance with all the political parties except for the BJP. He also said that the people were saying that voting for Congress would mean voting to TRS.