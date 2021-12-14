KCR will not rest until BJP is ousted from power

Hyderabad: Upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TRS leaders on Monday said that their party chief K Chandrashekar Rao would not rest until the BJP was ousted from power at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan here along with party MLC M Sreenivas Reddy and party leader S Bharat, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy lashed out at the "anti-farmer" policies of BJP government. He said that the TRS would support those parties which were working towards unseating the BJP from power at the Centre.

"TRS will continue the fight until the BJP is thrown out of power. We don't require a government which is anti-farmer. We will support those governments which procure paddy. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will join hands with like-minded parties fighting against BJP and hold talks with them," said Rajeshwar Reddy, adding the TRS chief would take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time.

He further added that the irrigation facility has increased to 51 per cent in Telangana after the formation of a separate state. "The State government has been giving free power to about four lakh borewells. The Chief Minister had ensured that Rs 50,000 crore credited directly into the accounts of farmers," he said.

The Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman said that during 2014, the paddy production was 24 lakh tonnes and in 2021, it was 141 lakh tonnes. "The State government procured 42 lakh tonnes, which is 11 lakh tonnes higher than previous Yasangi and gave Rs 5,447 crore to the farmers. The BJP leaders faced opposition from farmers when they visited the procurement centres," claimed Rajeshwar Reddy.