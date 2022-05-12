KCR won't keep his promise: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Maheshwaram: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would not fulfill his election promises.

The BJP who arrived at Chippalapalli village in Maheshwaram constituency, received a warm welcome. Later, Bandi visited Chippalapalli's former Sarpanch late Anjana's house and paid tribute to him. As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay interacted with the villagers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP leaders and activists from every corner in the state have been participating in Praja Sangarama Yatra in scorching sun to know the issues of people. He recalled the services rendered by Anjana and said that his services are unforgettable. Bandi Sanjay said that even as we are reaching mid of the month, most of the government employees are not receiving their salaries on time while the family members of CM KCR are receiving their salaries on time.

He said that in TRS government rule, if people fight for justice they are put behind the bars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided two free doses of vaccination to every citizen in the country, he added. He also said that TRS and Congress will come to the people only during elections, but BJP will always with them to know their problems. He also alleged that CM KCR is selling the rice while PM Modi is giving it for free. Bandi Sanjay also questioned CM KCR about unemployment benefits and employment to each house.

BJP leaders, activists, village people and others were also present.