KCR ' woos' Minorities with Rs one lakh scheme

Hyderabad: On the lines of the BCs ( Backward Classes ), the Telangana government issued orders providing Rs One Lakh financial assistance to the Minority communities with 100 percent subsidy on Sunday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to extend financial help to the Minorities unveiled another historical milestone towards achieving economic self reliance of the minorty communities in the country.



On this occasion, CM KCR said that " State Government is putting all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of the Caste and Religion. The Government is already extending support to the deserved sections'.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is committed for the development and welfare of all Minority communities. Efforts are being made to wipe out poverty and backwardness of minorities by implementing a slew of schemes in various sectors including Education and Employment. The action plan executed by the government in this direction is already yielding desirable results, the CM said.

KCR made it clear that the government will safeguard ' Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb' by supporting all multi cultures and religious traditions equally.