KCR's fall is imminent: BJP

Hyderabad: Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao charged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS party leaders with running false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the Centre to gain political mileage.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the Dubbaka MLA said that the TRS chief was scared of his imminent fall as people are not prepared to vote for him even if he is prepared to give Rs 10 lakh per household.

He said, "The father-son duo along with his nephew, Harish Rao, and others are badmouthing PM Modi, BJP and Centre in the district tours, public meetings and press meets, and wherever they get an opportunity."

The sole agenda of the CM KCR and his bandwagon is to project BJP and Modi as anti-Telangana and to provoke people to earn political mileage for electoral dividends, he said. Neither BJP nor Modi are ever against or ever spoken against the people of Telangana or the creation of Telangana. As a policy, BJP stood for the creation of small states, strong states and strong centres, he noted.

Taking a dig at the KTR's North India-South India remarks, he asked the IT Minister to be mindful while talking. "It was Congress which had tabled the Telangana Bill in the Parliament, it was 165 BJP MPs from north India voted in line with the party's policy for the creation of Telangana. TRS had two MPs and only one voted in favor of Telangana," he said.

BJP as a policy voted to support the creation of Telangana respecting the people's views and sacrifices of 1,200 people. BJP's policy was meant to create smaller states for administrative convenience and not for the convenience of any family, he said.

Dismissing the charge of merging Telangana with AP, he said that all that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during a debate in Parliament at the time of abrogation of Article 370 was the merger of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.