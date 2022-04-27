KCR's family gained lots of wealth after formation of TRS: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday cam down heavily on the TRS supremo KCR and his family amid the 21st TRS Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Revanth tweeted a phrase stating that snakes have occupied houses built by ants.

He alleged that after many youth sacrificed their lives and after many agitations for the separate State of Telangana, the pink party has claimed over all credit.

He stated that before the TRS party, the properties of KCR was only a damaged cycle and a broken chair but after 21 years, the KCR family's wealth is equal to that of Nizams. He said that the KCR's power is the pain of many youths of Telangana who sacrificed their lives.

It is to mention here that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday celebrated its 21st Formation Day at HICC in Hyderabad. The whole city has turned pink on the occasion. The TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached the HICC and unfurled the party flag and later took part in the TRS Plenary meeting. The TRS plenary on the occasion, passed 11 resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, TRS supremo KCR said that the State is moving forward with all the developments. He said that the party was, is and will work for the welfare of the farmers. He said that the farmers in the State need not worry about the paddy procurement as the government will take appropriate decision on the same. Hitting out at the Centre on the occasion, KCR said that TRS believes in Communal harmony where the BJP is indulging in creating communal hatred. Referring to Jahangirpuri incident, he said that the BJP had created a nuisance during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanthi by giving swords and other arms to its activists which apparently resulted in massive violence.

The political journey of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the past 21 years seems to nearing its logical end. Launched in 2001 to separate State of Telangana, the TRS took many changes and later emerged as the ruling party after 2104 Assembly polls and since then the TRS is power for the next term where it once again regained the trust of the people for the second time. Now the party now expected to make its presence felt in national politics in the coming weeks and months.

The TRS plenary session is underway at the HICC on Wednesday amid changing political dynamics as the party strongly opposes the divisive politics of the Central government led by BJP and its hostile attitude towards a progressive State like Telangana. Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, who has often asserted that the BJP was given a long rope to prove itself and deliver on its promises for the past eight years, is now expected to unveil the TRS blueprint for the future course of action during the deliberations at the plenary session.

It is said that KCR has already done the groundwork for a national alternative to the BJP, meeting up with top leaders of non-BJP parties in the past few months, and has drawn appreciation from all for his efforts.

The plenary session also assumes significance since KCR is expected to ask the party cadre to prepare for the next State Assembly elections, with the ruling party setting its eyes on coming to power for a third successive term in 2023.

According to the schedule, the TRS President will kick-start the celebrations with the hoisting of the party flag at around 10.30 am and follow it up with an address to the gathering. During the day-long deliberations, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model and achievements of the TRS government in the last eight years.

The party will discuss and pass 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation. These resolutions have been formulated to prepare the delegates to counter the opposition parties strongly on various issues.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the plenary session. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLC, chairpersons of various Corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others have been invited to the meeting.

Massive arrangements have been made for the session under the supervision of seven committees comprising party functionaries. Huge hoardings with images of Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao, several Ministers and others have been erected along the roads leading to the venue. Hoardings and flags have also been put up at all major roads and junctions across the city.

Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, with traffic restrictions imposed on roads in the vicinity of the plenary venue. Road users have been advised to take notified alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

The 21st foundation day will be celebrated by TRS across the State as a festival. The party cadre has been asked to hoist the party flag in their respective wards and divisions in all the villages and towns across the State. Similarly, the TRS NRI wing is also organising the celebrations abroad on the occasion. All arrangements are in place for visitors to the TRS 21st Formation Day at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) in the presence of limited leaders.

Around 2,500 passes have been issued with bar codes; only those leaders with barcode passes would be allowed inside the hall. The party leadership has asked the cadre to come to the venue only if they have passes; or they would have to face inconvenience as the police will not allow them into the premises. The party leaders placed big banners of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao in the lane leading to HICC.