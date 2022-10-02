KCR's national party name confirmed!

Hyderabad: At last, TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has finalized his new national party name. Date also fixed to announce his national party and arrangements are going on at a brisk pace. KCR will hold a meeting over this with party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday.

The TRS chief is going to christen his new national party as 'Bharata Rashtra Samithi' (BRS). After searching many names, KCR finally choose this name and he is going to announce the new political party on the day of Dasara festival, i.e., on Wednesday.

At 1.19 pm on Wednesday, KCR will announce the party name officially and at the same time temporary party office will be inaugurated at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi. Minister KT Rama Rao is in Delhi for the past two days to supervise the arrangements for the party launching. He is also busy in the appointments of national coordinators.

Along with KTR, former CMs Kumara Swamy and Sankar Singh Waghela and cine actor Prakash Raj are also supervising the arrangements. Prakash Raj is likely to get the responsibility of coordination of south Indian States.