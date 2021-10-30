KCR's negligence a curse for Palamuru project

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's negligence over finishing the pending work of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project led the National Green Tribunal to issue a stay order.

Speaking to the media here, after the NGT issued the order, he said, had the project been completed on stipulated time after lying the foundation in 2015, there would no reason for the NGT to issue a stop-work order on the pretext of not obtaining the environmental clearance (EC) from the Centre.

The TPCC chief alleged that 'it is the fault of KCR that abruptly stopped the work of a lifeline project for people of south Telangana. It is the death inscription for them. In the case of the Pattiseema project in AP, the NGT had imposed only a fine for not having EC, as the construction of the project was completed before the court verdict. KCR should have followed the same path," he said.

Reddy claimed that "by raising the inter-State water disputes KCR wants to merge Andhra and Telangana again. He wishes to become the CM of the combined State."