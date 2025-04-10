KDCCB earns net profit of Rs 119 crore

Karimnagar: The district stands as an ideal for cooperative system, said Karimnagar District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

He said that NITI Aayog and many associations in the country and from various countries to visited Choppadandi Cooperative Bank along with KDCC Bank and are studying business, administration and other aspects in detail. He said that a team from Odisha will come to Karimnagar.

He said that last year KDCCB did a business of Rs 7,900 crore with a growth of Rs 800 crore and earned a net profit of Rs 119 crore. Deposits increased from Rs 2,590 crore to Rs 2,850 crore and loans were also increased from Rs 3972 crore to Rs 4,458 crore. The share capital has increased from 188.68 crores to 216.21 crores. Ravinder Rao said that crop loans worth Rs 1515 crores have been provided in the district, more than all the banks. All kinds of financial assistance to the people through Rs 152 crores of housing loans, Rs 81 crores of education loans and Rs 223 crores of loans to self-help groups have been sanctioned in the year.

The bank chairman said that 88 percent of the loans have been collected and out of 131 primary agricultural cooperative societies under the auspices of KDCCB, 100 percent of the loans have been collected in 18 branches. He expressed satisfaction that 128 societies are running in profit.

On this occasion, he congratulated the employees and staff. He asked that the paddy purchase centres should be handed over to the PACS like in the past and the petrol bunk files should be cleared. He praised the Peddapalli Collector for allocating land to four PACS and cooperating in the arrangements for solar power plants.