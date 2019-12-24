Trending :
Keep abreast of trends, cyber officials told

Ibrahimpatnam: Prof M Krishna, Assistant Director and Scientist, Central Forensic Science Laboratories, has called upon officials involved in cyber security to enhance their knowledge for the benefit of society, keeping in view of their past experiences. He advocated the need for creating awareness among teachers and students, which help in prevention of such crimes.

He was addressing a fortnight-long awareness programme on 'Cyber security, crest analysis and security for physical inspectors' jointly organised by the Computer Science and Engineering department, Department of Science and Technology, Gurunanak educational institutions, here, and Government of India from December 9.

In their addresses, Dr. A Govardhan of JNTU-H and Dr D V V Sastry, Professor, Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad, advised people to be on alert with regard to cybercrimes occurring in the banking sector. They said cash transactions should be done personally without depending on unknown persons. Details of personal banking transactions should not be shared with anyone, they stressed.

About 200 teachers from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, AP, Odisha, Telangana and AP attended. Among those present included college chairman Gagandeep Singh Kohli, MD H S Saini, Directors Dr. Sishi Payal, M Ramalinga Reddy, coordinator Dr. Rajeshwar.

