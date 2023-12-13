Keep the functioning of MCRHRD unaffected- Shashidhar Reddy to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Marri Shashidhar Reddy, senior BJP leader and son of former chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy, urged Chief Minister A Reventh Reddy that activities at the MCRHRD functioning of the Institute remain unaffected.



In a letter to CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, while congratulating him for taking over reigns of the State, he said, "It was apparent that you are contemplating using a portion of the Institute as the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. This is a decision that you are entitled to take as per your requirements and convenience," he added.

However, he recalled that the HDR Institute was named after the Late Dr Channa Reddy in 1998 by the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandra Babu Naidu to pay tribute to his administrative acumen and ability of him Channa Reddy, displayed throughout his long and illustrious career in public life, spanning over five decades, during whichhe held various positions at the state, a minister and CM and the Centre as a Union Cabinet Minister." Besides, he served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan and was serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu at the time of his passing away in 1996.

Shashidhar Reddy said, "We had convened our gratitude and appreciation to Naidu at that time, both on behalf of the family and the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust, established after he passed away in 1996."

With its central location and excellent infrastructure and facilities, over the years MCRHRD has grown into a prime and prestigious Administrative Training Institute to cater not only to the needs of the State but also at the National Level. In 12 years, till last year, MCRHRD has trained over 3000 top civil servants of the All India Services (AIS), from all over the country. "I am given to understand that all those who have completed the programme at this Institute, proudly refer to themselves as “MCR-ians”. However, since last year this has been stopped, apparently, due to a lack of interest and empathy of the government and officials."

As Chief Minister and the Chairman of this Institute, "I urge you to intervene in the matter to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the programme for the AIS is revived at least to the extent it was done in the past, if not improve upon it." However, it is some solace that at least the programme, which started about 5 years back, for the Military Engineering Service (MES) for the Indian Engineering Service Officers allotted to the Army, Navy, Air Force DRDO, etc., is being continued.

"We have been closely following the activities at the MCRHRD, which has been very aptly named after my illustrious father. I am sure that while a part of the premises could be used as the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, activities at the MCRHRD functioning of the Institute will not only remain unaffected but also improve on the lines suggested above," he urged.

He also requested CM Revanth Reddy to consider installing a Bronze Statue of the late Dr Marri Channa Reddy on the premises of the MCR HRD, which has been long pending."