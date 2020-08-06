Keesara: Paraglider to be used for planting seedballs

Keesara: Medchal District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu took part in 'Seed balls Trial Run with Paragliding Machine' programme held at an open place near the collectorate here on Thursday.

He said MP J Santosh Kumar has taken the initiative of turning open places in Keesara into thick forests. "The MP will soon launch one lakh seedballs throwing programme," he added. DFO Sudhakar Reddy, MPDO Padmavathi, Tahsildar Naga Raju, Sarpanch Madhuri, MPP Indira and others were present.

What are seed balls and seed bombs?

A seed ball (or seed bomb) is a seed that has been wrapped in soil materials, usually a mixture of clay and compost, and then dried. Essentially, the seed is 'pre-planted' and can be sown by depositing the seed ball anywhere suitable for the species, keeping the seed safely until the proper germination window arises. Seed balls are an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants in a way that provides a larger window of time when the sowing can occur. They also are a convenient dispersal mechanism for guerrilla gardeners and people with achy backs. (Courtesy: https://seed-balls.com)