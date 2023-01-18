Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Collectorate in Khammam

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao explains the model of integrated Collectorates being constructed in every district of Telangana to the three chief ministers and national party leaders.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurated the Collectorate complex by pressing a remote button.

Arvind Kejriwal cut the ribbon to inaugurate conference hall

All the leaders including KCR, Kejriwal, Bhagwanth Singh Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram participated in puja as the priests recited vedic hymns

State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Dornakal MLA Reddy Naik, State Road Ways Development Authority chairman M Srinivas and other leaders from Maripeda of Mahabubabad district travel in a bus to attend the public meeting.

Around 2 lakh people reached the meeting venue, with more trickling in and volunteers' guiding them into different compartments at the meeting grounds.

The guests are going around and seeing the photo exhibition themed on various schemes of the state government. The Chief Minister KCR and secretary Shanti Kumari explained about Kanti Velugu scheme.