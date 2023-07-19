Ketepalli: Musi project water released to canals

Ketepalli: Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah oversaw the release of water to the left and right canals of the Musi project, a vital step to ensure a bountiful Kharif crop season.

Addressing the gathering, Lingaiah highlighted that the current water level in the Musi project stands at 3.4 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) out of the total storage capacity of 4.3 TMC.

Despite facing a rainfall deficit in the district, the Musi project received a generous inflow of water from upstream, courtesy of heavy rains in Hyderabad. This fortuitous occurrence brings much-needed relief to the farmers of the Musi project’s ayacut (irrigated area) spanning 35,000 acres under the left and right canals.

Assuring farmers of a consistent irrigation supply for the next two crop seasons, the MLA emphasised the State government’s commitment to the agricultural community. He revealed that substantial progress had been made in the Rs. 65 crore canal repair project, with 90 per cent of the works completed. Notably, repairs to the crest and regulatory gates were successfully undertaken at a cost of Rs 17 crore. The Musi project’s scope extends across 41 villages in six mandals, encompassing the districts of Suryapet and Nalgonda. Under the left canal, 15,230 acres in 22 villages of Suryapet district, and under the right canal, 14,770 acres in 19 villages of Nalgonda district benefit from this vital irrigation network.

Before the formation of Telangana State, the farmers within the canals’ ambit endured hardships due to the lack of proper irrigation facilities, even for a single crop. However, since 2014, the State government has been dedicatedly repairing the crest and regulatory gates, effectively stemming water leakage and enabling regular irrigation for two crops.

The water release event marks a pivotal moment in the agricultural landscape of the region, empowering farmers and fostering a brighter, more prosperous future for the communities dependent on the Musi project’s irrigation facilities.