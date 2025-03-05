Key decisions likely in State Cabinet meeting tomorrow

Hyderabad: The State Government will take some important decisions including the ratification of Caste Census and BC quota and the SC classification in the cabinet meeting to be organised on March 6. Issuing of new ration cards and local body elections will also be the main agendas in the cabinet meeting that will be convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The government was also planning to hold a special session of the Assembly to approve the caste census and SC categorisation on March 7 and 8 and enact the laws of BC quota and SC categorisation.

Official sources said that the cabinet would review the caste census report and take some crucial decisions to provide quota in education, jobs and local bodies for backward communities. The official agency of the execution of the caste census – State Planning department has been asked to submit a comprehensive report including the second phase of caste census which has been conducted to register leftover families’ details till Friday evening.

Caste survey report is crucial to introduce a new reservation system for BCs and hence the government was moving fast to bring in an act in favour of the increase of the representation of the backward communities in the ensuing local body elections. As the government already adopted a resolution for SC classification in tune with the recent Supreme Court judgment, the cabinet would also ratify the quota for SCs in proportion to the population of the sub caste in the scheduled caste community.

The proposal to distribute ration cards and the scheduled release of funds under RythuBharosa and status of Indiramma houses would be discussed in detail in the meeting. The challenges in holding local body elections and reservation for BCs will also be sorted in the cabinet meeting. Schedule for the budget session of the Assembly is also likely to be finalised as the government is mulling to hold the session from March third week and complete before the end of the financial year on March 31.