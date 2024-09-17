  • Menu
Khairatabad's 70-Foot Ganesh Idol Set for Visarjan at Hussain Sagar Lake

Khairatabads 70-Foot Ganesh Idol Set for Visarjan at Hussain Sagar Lake
On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the grand 70-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh from Khairatabad is being transported to Hussain Sagar Lake for the traditional visarjan (immersion) ceremony.

Hyderabad: On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the grand 70-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh from Khairatabad is being transported to Hussain Sagar Lake for the traditional visarjan (immersion) ceremony.

The towering statue, a highlight of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad, has drawn thousands of devotees and spectators throughout the festival. As the festival concludes, the visarjan marks the end of the celebrations and is a significant ritual where the idol is immersed in the lake, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution.

The procession to Hussain Sagar Lake began early this morning with elaborate arrangements in place to manage the massive crowd and ensure a smooth journey for the idol. Devotees and organizers have been actively involved in the preparations, including coordinating traffic and security measures to facilitate the safe transport of the idol.

This year’s visarjan is expected to attract large crowds, with many people gathering to witness the final immersion of the grand idol. The event is not only a religious observance but also a cultural spectacle, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Hyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

