Khammam: 10th class girl tries to end life

Representational image
Highlights

  • She jumped off the building from the third floor and was rushed to a private hospital with grievous injuries
  • The identity of the student and why she took the extreme step was yet to be known

Khammam: In a shocking incident, a class 10 girl student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from a private school building at NTR Circle here on Friday.

She jumped off the building from the third floor and was rushed to a private hospital with grievous injuries.

The identity of the student and why she took the extreme step was yet to be known. Meanwhile, the activists of PDSU have ransacked the school in protest against the incident and demanded action against the school management.

The condition of the student was said to be serious.

