Khammam: Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili chooses govt hospital for delivery

Khammam: The District Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili delivered a baby girl in the government hospital on Friday.

It was the made the example how did the officers giving honoring the government services.

Sneha Latha Mogili is working as an additional collector (Local Bodies) in the district from the last few months. On Friday she got labour pains and admitted in the government hospital in Khammam. She delivered a baby girl in the hospital.

The news went viral on the social media platforms and newspapers and people appreciated her for her good services even during the pregnancy time.