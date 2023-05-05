  • Menu
Khammam: Bajrang Dal protests against Congress

The Bajrang Dal here on Friday organised a protest march against the Congress party which has promised to ban the outfit after coming to power in Karanataka.

Khammam : The Bajrang Dal here on Friday organised a protest march against the Congress party which has promised to ban the outfit after coming to power in Karanataka.

Shouting anti-Congress slogans, the Bajrang Dal workers led by senior leader G Vidhya Sagar marched from the party office to the Congress party office. However, the police stopped them and arrested the senior leaders.

Speaking on the occasion Vidhya Sagar said that the Congress party has no right to criticise Bajarnag Dal. He said the leaders were proceeding towards the Congress party to chant Hunuman Chalisa but police detained them.

