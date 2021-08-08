Khammam: CPI demands pattas for podu lands

Khammam: CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy came down heavily on TRS government on Saturday. Participating in the ongoing padayatra, the party leaders demanded a solution to the Podu land issue.

The padayatra was conducted in Chintakani, Raghunadhapalem, Enkoor, Julurupadu, Chandrugonda,Annapareddypalle, Mulkalapalli mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy demanded that the government immediately give away the pattas to Podu land farmers.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had been cheating the tribal farmers for the last seven years. The CM had earlier promised to give pattas of Podu lands in the general elections, after which he did not respond on the issue.

The CPI leader said the party would stand by the podu farmers. CPI state assistant Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, SK Shabeer Pasha, Potu Prasad, Uppalaih, Laxmi Narayana and number of part leaders participated in the programme.