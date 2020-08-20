Khammam: CPM demands `40,000 compensation per acre for crop damage

Khammam: CPM State Secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram demanded the government to pay compensation to crops damaged due to floods in the district. Along with party members, he observed damaged crops and flood affected areas in Khammam and Kothagudem districts on Wednesday and interacted with the farmers.



Speaking to the media, Veerabhadram said hundreds of farmers have incurred heavy loss as their crops were damaged due to heavy downpour for the past four days in Khammam district. He demanded that the government must conduct an assessment survey about crop loss in the district immediately. He also demanded the government to announce immediately a compensation of about Rs 40,000 per acre to cotton and green gram farmers. Later the team of CPM leaders visited the temple town of Bhadrachalam and observed flood affected areas. The team interacted with flood victims at rehabilitation centres. They also inspected temple surrounding areas and colonies.