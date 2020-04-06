Khammam: CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao demands PPE kits to all doctors

Khammam: CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao demanded the government to give Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and corona testing kits immediately to the all government and private doctors across the State.

Speaking at a press meet at the party office here on Sunday, he alleged the government is not taking measures to protect the health staff and doctors, who are serving the people day and night. He appealed to the government to distribute N95 masks to health staff and doctors and to provide corona testing kits to all private and government hospitals.

Party district secretariat member Y Srikanth, B Ramesh, Dr Ch Bhargavi and others were present at the press meet.