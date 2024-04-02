  • Menu
Khammam: DC inspects election training programme

Khammam: District Election Officer and Collector VP Gautham inspected a training programme for presiding officers (Pos) and assistant presiding officers (APOs) at various colleges in Khammam and Wyra constituencies on Monday during which he urged them to understand their election duties thoroughly.

He said that POs must have a complete grasp of polling day responsibilities and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Mock polling procedures, ensuring secrecy and a minimum of 50 votes cast, were highlighted.

Displaying voter information, contesting candidate lists, and providing voter assistance were also underscored. Gautham advised sealing documents as per guidelines and obtaining election duty certificates and postal ballots.

He urged the use of voter help lines and C-Whistle apps. Medical camps at training centres were also inspected; the Collector stressed on the availability of ORS packets and emergency medicines for summer.

The training included PowerPoint presentations and hands-on EVM machine practice for effective election conduct.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collectors B Sathyaprasad, D Madhusudan Naik, SDC M Rajeshwari, Khammam RDO G Ganesh, District Level Master Trainers, District Employment Officer K Sriram, Tehsildars, officials, and others were present.

