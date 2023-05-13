Khammam: Harvest excels in Class 12 results

Khammam : Harvest Public School Students got top results in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, said correspondent P Ravimaruth.

Around 250 students appeared in the examinations and all were successful. He said the student P Manasa scored 483/500 and got the first place in the school.

A Sankranthi got 475, T Putani 465, U Mohan Sai 464, V Gayatri Krishna 464, A Trinath 463, and CH Shanmukhnirup 462. He said a number of students got first place in individual subjects. Principal P Parvathi Reddy and staff congratulated the student on the occasion.