Khammam: Hired bus owners urge RTC to clear pending dues

Khammam: Owners of hired buses demanded that the TSRTC management clear two months pending bills as they were unable to pay salaries and run buses in an efficient manner. Hired bus owners reached TSRTC regional office in Khammam and submitted a memorandum to officials. Later, in a press release issued here they said, "during the RTC strike we supported the organisation in all aspects, but the management is neglecting our pending bills."



Hired bus owners association Khammam district president N Satyambabu and secretary P Ravi said that during the RTC strike our buses suffered damages in attacks and were also stopped for hours on roads due to agitations. The officials deducted stopped hours amount from the bill even though it was not our mistake.

They appealed the officials to include stopped hours amount in bill and clear the pending dues immediately. They warned that if the amount was not cleared then they would stage a protest at Regional Manager Office (RMO).